Reby Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 458,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

