Reby Advisors LLC Invests $158,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

VEA stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $50.14.

