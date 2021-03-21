Reby Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

