Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $78.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.