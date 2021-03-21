Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 395,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 677,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 511,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

