ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Hits $129.71 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $129.71 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,403.51 or 0.99914689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00390679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00713332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002115 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

