Refereum Price Reaches $0.0346 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 427.6% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $173.06 million and $492.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

