Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.14

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 43514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

