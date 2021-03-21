Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $480.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

