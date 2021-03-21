Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Down 3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $189.05 and last traded at $189.05. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

