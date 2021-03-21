Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 164.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

