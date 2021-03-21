Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,628 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 427,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,878,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,395,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

