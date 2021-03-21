Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 307,600 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Zovio worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

ZVO stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

