Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of James Hardie Industries worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.