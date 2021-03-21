Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Render Token has a market cap of $105.43 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 91.8% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,157,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,238,928 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

