Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $43.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 1,330,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,874. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 684.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 610,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

