Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,723 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

