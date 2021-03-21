Research Analysts Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

