Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

TALO opened at $12.88 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

