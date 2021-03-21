Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.