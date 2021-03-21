Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.22%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 6.27 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.23 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 68.55 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -41.48

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

