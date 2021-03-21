Reviewing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00 DexCom 1 2 14 0 2.76

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $430.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36% DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.86 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -51.14 DexCom $1.48 billion 22.46 $101.10 million $1.84 187.30

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Cardiovascular Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc.; and a development and commercialization agreement with Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

