REVV (REVV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.18 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 46% higher against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $108.65 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

