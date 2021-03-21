RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $570.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

Shares of RH opened at $515.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

