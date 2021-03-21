Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,597 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

