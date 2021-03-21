Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $130.29 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,044. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

