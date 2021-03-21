Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

