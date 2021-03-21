Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 26,473 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

