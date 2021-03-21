Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 334 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

