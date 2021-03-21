Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,645 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.86 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

