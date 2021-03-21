Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 6,886,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,736. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

