Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.82 ($6.49).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock remained flat at $GBX 567.80 ($7.42) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 627.91. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.