Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

PROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). On average, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

