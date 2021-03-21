Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $197.93

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $197.93, but opened at $192.06. Rogers shares last traded at $196.96, with a volume of 2,252 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Rogers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 639.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.