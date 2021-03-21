ROOBEE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00404610 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

