Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.86 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

