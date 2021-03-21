Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,020 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NG. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 842.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 886.21.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

