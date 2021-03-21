Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial started coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

