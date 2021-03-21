Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to $2.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

