Ryder Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RYD)

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Peter Constable acquired 654,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$981,750.00 ($701,250.00). Also, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 310,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$465,000.00 ($332,142.86).

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

