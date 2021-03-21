S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

