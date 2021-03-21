Saed Mohseni Sells 7,250 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

