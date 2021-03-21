SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $205.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $308,451.74 and approximately $205.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,483,789 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

