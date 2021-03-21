Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 194,283 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,172,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 68.7% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after buying an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $392.20. 6,090,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

