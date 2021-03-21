Satovsky Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

