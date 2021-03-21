Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

