Sco Capital Partners Llc Sells 80,000 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sco Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36.

On Thursday, January 14th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEO. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

