Scotiabank Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

