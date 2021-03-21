Scotiabank Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.82. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

