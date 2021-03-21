Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Tekne Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,210 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 28.2% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SEA worth $169,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SEA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after acquiring an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after acquiring an additional 560,913 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,479,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SE stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.90. 3,432,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.